Waddington’s Bassmaster Elite reels in Japanese anglers

The Bassmaster Elite Competition in Waddington reeled in pro-fishermen from all over the world.(wwny)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The Bassmaster Elite Competition in Waddington reeled in pro-fishermen from all over the world.

Some traveled 7,000 miles to cast their lines.

Three Japanese competitors came all the way to the St. Lawrence River with pit crews and media in tow.

Pictures and videos are posted on Japanese websites for fans back home where they’re hailed as angling heroes.

The fishermen say there is competitive angling there, but:

“They do a little bit, but not as big like this. So that’s why I’m out here. This will be one of the best small-mouth fishing, like I mean, river I’ve ever been on. So yeah, I’m really excited about it,” said Kenta Kimura, a Bassmaster Elite competitor.

In total, the Bassmaster Elite at the St. Lawrence River boasts anglers from four nations.

