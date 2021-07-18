Zoo New York hosts 1,000 Islands Comic and Gaming Con

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From super heroes to video game characters and everything in between, Zoo New York hosted the 1,000 Islands Comic and Gaming Con this weekend which brought out a wide array of costumes.

“We’ve got guests dressed up, we’ve got cosplay contests that have been going on. It’s been a very well attended event,” said Joshua Baughn, Director of Marketing and Development of Zoo New York.

Baughn says the 1,000 Islands Comic Con ran into spacing issues last year because of COVID-19, so the zoo opened its doors to the convention this year so everyone can spread out. Baughn says the turnout exceeded expectations.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. I didn’t necessarily realize the gaming and comic con community was this big in this area,” said Baughn.

It was a big weekend indeed. People dressed as some of their favorite characters, like Mario and Luigi.

“One of my favorite characters. Luigi is the best,” said Derek Roes and Colin Hackett, both dressed as Luigi.

And the passion runs deep. Roes says it took him a day and a half to make the hammer made out of a 15 gallon drum.

Baughn admits that Comic con at the zoo seems like an odd combination on paper, but one first time participant says it’s a perfect marriage.

“I am dressed as Naruto Uzumaki. It is perfect because I love animals and I love nerding out, so it’s a win/win,” said Brent Pizzamiglio.

Baughn says it was a fun weekend for everybody and he won’t rule out hosting it again.

“Here’s to many more,” said Baughn.

