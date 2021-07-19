Advertisement

Arsonist sentenced in connection with apartment fire

Nicholas Leeson
Nicholas Leeson(Jefferson County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 30-year-old man who set an Alexandria Bay duplex on fire in January 2020 was sentenced Monday.

Nicholas Leeson, who pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, was sentenced in Jefferson County Court to time served and 5 years probation.

On the morning of January 15, 2020, firefighters and state police responded to the 2 Washington Street duplex for a suspicious fire.

No one was seriously injured. An elderly tenant in the ground floor apartment was treated for smoke inhalation.

Police said Leeson lived in the upstairs apartment.

