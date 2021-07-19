Benjamin L. Glascock , 73, formerly of Morristown

Benjamin L. Glascock , 73, of Maryville, Tennessee died on April 24, 2021 after a lengthy illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

MARYVILLE, Tennessee (WWNY) - Benjamin L. Glascock , 73, of Maryville, Tennessee died on April 24, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Massena, New York on October 23, 1947, a son of James Caldwell and Ruth Josephine Lawrence Glascock. The family moved to Davenport, Iowa due to a transfer by Alcoa. While in Iowa, Ben and his brother were among the first to receive Dr.Salk’s polio vaccine.

Ben graduated from Mount Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, PA in 1966 and from Miami-Dade Junior College in 1972. In 1984 he graduated from Arizona State University. As an airplane pilot Ben held several positions. He was a commercial pilot for Grand Canyon Tours, Captain for US Air, Piedmont, a charter pilot, a corporate pilot for Christian Brothers Brandy Corporation, and a flight instructor.

While working a summer job between semesters of school, Ben made a “Cannon” which was used for several years to signal the start of the Jack Newman Heart Fund Golf Tournament at the Oliver Appleton Golf Course in Canton.

Summers would find Ben in the Morristown area where he had a camp and was frequently in his boat, fishing, or on a golf course with friends and relatives. For years he played in the annual Cavallario-Murphy Golf Classic for multiple sclerosis at the TI Golf Course on Wellesley Island, NY in September.

Ben had many interests: hunting, fishing, photography, and shooting. During the 1990s Ben was a member of the Stillwater Club of Canton, where he enjoyed hunting with other members and “Masters of the Hunt”, Bill Rood and Steve Riley.

He is survived by his wife Linda, a son Christopher Kienlin and his wife Nichole, a daughter Kari Dubel and her husband J, a brother William L. Glascock and his wife Ellen, cousins RB Lawrence, Judy Gray, Russell and Lee Gilmour, and Ann Enoch. Ben is also survived by grandchildren: Taylor, Cole, and Kennedy Kienlin, Haven and Seren Dubel and nephews: Jeffrey, David, and Jason Glascock; and a niece Nina Glascock. Additionally Mr. Glascock is survived by grandnieces: Ella, Grace and Madison Glascock and a grandnephew Hudson Glascock. Also surviving a step-daughter Kimberly Johnson and step –grandchildren: Chanel A. Walker, Ricoh E. Johnson and Isla J. Jackson; step great-grandchildren: Dasia Johnson, Alliyah Johnson, Marley Johnson, Ricoh E. Johnson,Jr. and Isla Rose Johnson. Ben is survived by sisters- in-law; Bessie Downing and her husband John as well as Alice Curtis and her husband John, Jr.

After Mr. Glascock retired from US Air, he and his wife started a business of hosting catered events at “House on the Hill” in Maryville, Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 24, 2021 at 2:00 at IslandView Funeral Services,300 Main Street, Morristown. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Carolyn Bartkus, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Ogdensburg.

If friends desire condolences, photos, flowers and memories can be sent online to: www.islandviewfs.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.