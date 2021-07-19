Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting August 9

TORONTO (WWNY) - According to the Associated Press, Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country beginning on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Children under 12 who are accompanied by fully vaccinated family members will also be exempt, provided they wear a mask in public places and avoid indoor group settings.

All travelers will still be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result and proof of vaccination prior to arrival by way of the ArriveCAN smartphone app or web portal, but post-travel test results will no longer be necessary.

Canada Border Services Agency officials will also be subjecting random travelers to a mandatory molecular test upon arrival.

As of August 9, airports in Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton will also be added to the list of Canadian cities where international flights are permitted to land.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known. Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.

