The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall - July 22 at Thursday, 7pm

Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, this critically acclaimed production, based on the novel by Mark Haddon and directed by Marianne Elliot (Angels in America, War Horse), has astonished audiences around the world and received seven Olivier and five Tony Awards®.

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour’s dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world.

