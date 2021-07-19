Advertisement

Diane R. Brown, of DeKalb

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Diane R. Brown, died peacefully Sunday morning July 18, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical...
Diane R. Brown, died peacefully Sunday morning July 18, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY with her family at her side.(Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Diane R. Brown, died peacefully Sunday morning July 18, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY with her family at her side.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home in Dekalb Junction.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hermon Cemetery. A full obituary will be published shortly.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Zoo New York hosts 1,000 Islands Comic and Gaming Con
Waddington’s Bassmaster Elite reels in Japanese anglers
Coming up: the Lewis County Fair!
Watertown City Council to have public hearing on marijuana dispensaries Monday

Obituaries

Watertown City Council to have public hearing on marijuana dispensaries Monday
From super heroes to video game characters and everything in between, Zoo New York hosted the...
Zoo New York hosts 1,000 Islands Comic and Gaming Con
Candles
Norman Kicherer, 89, of Watertown
The Bassmaster Elite Competition in Waddington reeled in pro-fishermen from all over the world.
Waddington’s Bassmaster Elite reels in Japanese anglers
Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Watertown City Council to have public hearing on marijuana dispensaries Monday
The Lewis County Fair is on deck and will start on Tuesday and go through Saturday.
Coming up: the Lewis County Fair!