Diane R. Brown, of DeKalb

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Diane R. Brown, died peacefully Sunday morning July 18, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY with her family at her side.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home in Dekalb Junction.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hermon Cemetery. A full obituary will be published shortly.

