RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Donald H. Gillespie, 83, of Rodman, died Sunday morning at his home. There will be a funeral mass at 11:00 am on Friday July 23 at Saint Cecilia’s Church, Adams, NY. Burial will follow in the Saint Peter and Paul Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born September 15, 1937 in Baldwinsville, NY, he was the son of Hubert and Ada (Clark) Gillespie. Following his graduation from Baldwinsville High School, he served in the US Army from 1956 - 1964, then worked as a carpenter.

He married Nancy McCord of Baldwinsville in 1959 at Saint Stephen’s Church in Phoenix, NY. The couple later moved to Montague where they owned and operated the Montague Inn from 1972 into the 1980′s when they sold. The couple later lived on Dry Hill in Watertown before moving to their present home in 2005.

Surviving besides his wife Nancy, is a son Andrew A. (Cheryl) Gillespie, Lowville, NY; two daughters Kathleen G. (David) Walker, Waxhaw, NC, Annette M. (Scott) Barron, Hilton, NY; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; one brother Larry Gillespie; three sisters Linda (Robert) Meyer, Susie (Robert) Bertollini, Cindy Emert; and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by a brother Stephen Gillespie.

Don was a mason and a member of the Union BAC Local #2. He was self-employed and once repaired much of the stonework at Thompson Park in Watertown.

He was a communicant of Saint Cecilia’s Church, Adams, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Saint Cecilia’s Church, 17 Grove Street, Adams, NY 13605.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.