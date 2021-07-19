Advertisement

Donna Lee Pearson, 80, of Hammond

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mrs. Pearson died on Friday, July 16th, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Donna Lee Pearson, 80, of County Route 5, will be private.  Mrs. Pearson died on Friday, July 16th, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Donna was born on April 6, 1941 in Lisbon, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Nettie (Crowder) Perry .  She was employed at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in the dietary department.  On September 28, 1996 she married Gerald S. Pearson in Ogdensburg, NY.  Donna was a member of Brier Hill Ladies Auxiliary.  She enjoyed gardening and wood ornaments.  With her husband Gerald, they would sing for the residents of local nursing homes, their group was called “Blue Horizon”.  She always loved the residents of nursing homes, and would take every opportunity to visit with them, whether as a dietary aide or as a musical entertainer.

Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Gerald; three children, Cathleen (Eldon “Bub”) Conant of Ogdensburg; Kayleen (Steven) Griffith of Florida; Jeff (fiancée Wendy) Blair of Heuvelton; four stepchildren, Curt (Michelle) Pearson of Massena; Gerald (Amanda Witherell) Currier of Norwood; Steven (Jennifer) McAloon of Florida; and Angela (Matt) Ramsdell of Norfolk and four grandchildren also survive her.

Donations in Donna’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made online at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

