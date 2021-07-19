Advertisement

‘Dumbest criminal of all’: Woman tracks down stolen car, confronts thief

By WDIV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - A Detroit woman took matters into her own hands to recover her stolen car. She tracked the suspect down then physically confronted him.

Bianca Chambers shares a white Mercedes-Benz with her boyfriend that was stolen last Monday while outside some Detroit shops. She decided to track down the person responsible, putting an alert out about the theft on Facebook and Instagram.

“You’re the dumbest criminal of all. I’m the wrong one. Cops going to find you. You’re a thief,” Chambers said.

The posts lit up with people reporting seeing the car near Grand River Avenue and Greenfield Road. While in the same area, Chambers also saw the car, but the driver sped away.

After another sighting Tuesday, Chambers reported the stolen car to police. The car had been parked near Taste of Honey Boutique, the business Chambers owns on Greenfield.

The next day, the car was spotted outside a hair salon with the suspected teenage thief inside the business. Chambers walked right up to him and asked about the car.

“Excuse me. You got that Benz out there?” she asked in video of the incident.

When the teen claimed the car as his, a physical confrontation ensued with Chambers reportedly pulling him out of the barber shop by his dreadlocks. Police eventually arrested the suspect.

“I feel like he just needed an old fashioned a-- whooping because you’re going to stop stealing people’s cars,” Chambers said.

Before the confrontation, Chambers slashed the tires on the Mercedes.

“I need to slash all four. I didn’t want you to think that you could get anywhere far,” she said. “Today was just the last straw... I refuse to let this man joyride another day in my car.”

The teenager is being held on the accusation of receiving stolen property.

Police warned Chambers she could have been arrested for assault over the incident, but the suspect decided not to press charges against her.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taevon Isiah Charlton-Samuels
Man arrested in alleged domestic incident involving a machete
"Hershey," a K-9 officer that retired from the St. Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office in 2017.
Hershey, K-9 officer in St. Lawrence County, laid to rest
"Speedsters" go for a ride at the Can-Am festival in Sackets Harbor
49th Can-Am Festival brings crowds to Sackets Harbor
A street performer shows off his pogo stick skills as part of Buskers in the Bay Saturday
Buskers take to the streets in Alexandria Bay
The final numbers are still being tallied, but this year’s Jefferson County Fair is believed to...
Jefferson County Fair has a great turnout

Latest News

After three people were injured in gun violence Saturday outside Nationals Park, the suspended...
Fans return to Nationals Park after shooting outside stadium
The teenage suspect was arrested and is being held on the accusation of receiving stolen...
Woman physically confronts teen suspected of stealing her boyfriend's car
Four of the victims were minors, including three teenage girls and one 12-year-old.
'It's a war zone': 6 injured when shooting breaks up Chicago street party
We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.
Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country