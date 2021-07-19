Elizabeth (Liz) G. Dano, 88, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Elizabeth (Liz) G. Dano, 88, died July 14th, at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where she resided for a short time. There will be a Graveside Committal Service on Sunday, July 25th, at 2pm at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Town of Cape Vincent with Reverend Donald Briant officiating. When Liz passed, she was surrounded by her loving family. She is now reunited with the love of her life Clark “CJ” with whom she missed dearly.

Liz was born April 10th, 1933, in Watertown, the daughter of Merle and Julia Miller Reynolds. She graduated from Watertown High School.

On August 19th, 1950, she married Clark Dano at the Clayton Methodist Church, with Dr. Solamon Card Pastor officiating. Clark died January 3rd, 2013, at age 84.

Surviving are two daughters, Donna (David) Malinowski of Chaumont, and Katherine (David) Rounds of North Carolina; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Gail Wilhelm of North Carolina, and Constance (Charles) Crump of Saratoga; two brothers, James (Jean) of Watertown, and Mike (Leeann) of Texas; stepsisters and brothers; nieces and nephews.

Liz’s favorite activities involved crafting, knitting, crocheting, circle word puzzles, and volunteering.

She was an icon in the Clayton community and there was nothing she enjoyed more that socializing wherever she was. Liz could have an engaging conversation with anyone and all who came to know her, loved her.

Liz also dedicated her time as a lifelong member of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She could be found in the kitchen cooking, or anywhere because she was always available to help at a moment’s notice.

She worked for the 1000 Islands School for many years as a Cafeteria Manager. During her time there she made sure no student when unfed or hungry. The students adored her, even referring to her as grandma in her later years.

Liz was also a member of the Eastern Star and member of the Fire Department Booster Club.

She will be missed by all.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

