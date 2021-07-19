Fire destroys Watertown apartment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man, his son, and 2 dogs safely escaped a fire that destroyed their Watertown apartment Monday.

The blaze happened shortly after 3 p.m. in an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex off Washington Street in the city.

City fire officials said the call came in as a fire starting on a stove. The man living in the apartment told 7 News that he and his son got out safely, along with their two dogs.

Firefighters found heavy flames and smoke. They knocked them down, made sure residents were safe, and had power cut to the building.

“I was the first on scene. When I came down the road, you could see it blowing out the back, headed for the eaves. Engine 2 was first on scene, knocked most of it down, sent the truck to the attic space, contained it to the apartment it started in. This apartment is shot; it’s a total loss for sure, not that it has to be torn down, but it’ll have to be all redone. The apartments on either side, they smell a little like smoke, but other than that, we’re in good shape,” said Tucker Wiley, battalion chief, Watertown Fire Department.

Officials were able to cut power to the affected apartment, while leaving it on for those on each side.

Fire officials said whether other residents were allowed back in their units Monday night would be up to the city codes department.

Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown (WWNY)

