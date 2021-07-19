Getting ready for Tuesday’s start of the 200th Lewis County Fair

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s all hands on deck as a family famous for its sweet treats prepares for the Lewis County Fair. They’re one of many putting on the finishing touches the day before kickoff.

For 126 years, the family behind Freeman’s Old Style Taffy has set up shop at the Lewis County Fair.

“Continuously, other than last year,” said Chris Freeman, Freeman’s Old Style Taffy.

Multiple generations of the Freemans pitched in Monday to finish setting up for this year’s fair.

For the first time in a long time, they’ll have to run the stand without the family’s patriarch, Jim Freeman, who died last October.

“He would want us to carry on. Yeah,” said Chris.

Vendors and organizers worked throughout the fairgrounds to get everything ready for Tuesday’s kickoff.

When the fair does start, it will be a milestone celebration.

“This year, 2021, we’re going to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the fair,” said Doug Hanno, fair president.

The bicentennial was delayed a year due to COVID. It will run Tuesday to Saturday.

“We’re absolutely expecting record numbers this year,” said Hanno.

Along with setting up food stands and rides, there’s work to do to get animals ready for the fair, too.”

“It’s a beauty contest, showing cows. The prettiest ones win. So, you take the hair off to try and shape them,” said Jack Ross with Rossdale Farms.

He has been showing cows at the fair for more than five decades, a family tradition even longer than that. He likes teaching people how dairy cows are cared for.

“They’re not misused. They’re treated like queens. We work awful hard to make sure they’re really comfortable,” he said.

For Hanno, having a lot of community vendors makes the Lewis County Fair feel special. And it’s the community that makes the fair special to vendors like Chris Freeman.

“It’s all about doing it for the community,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.