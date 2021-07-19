Advertisement

Grasping the damage caused by weekend’s heavy rain

By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Flooded basements and backyards, roof leaks, and even downed trees - this past weekend’s rain storm poured a lot of water on areas of the north country.

Different reports say different things. According to the Northeast Regional Climate Center, the rain Saturday night into Sunday morning added up to 1.5 inches.

The Hudson River-Black River Regulating District said it was 2.5 inches.

Some areas may have gotten more. With that amount of rain in a quick amount of time, it created problems.

On South Hamilton Street in Watertown, the water caused a willow tree to uproot, fall, and crush a garage.

“It’s just sitting there...haunting us,” said Jahmal Bailey, garage owner. “I had all my tools in there, my motorbike was in there. Our pool was destroyed, our tent was destroyed.”

Bailey was home when it happened. He says he heard a loud noise around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, then went outside about an hour later to see the damage.

“I just stood there. I was shocked - yeah, stood there in the rain,” he said.

The roots - on the neighbor’s property - completely came up from the ground. Bailey says the landlords of the two properties are in the process of figuring out who has to pay what. Bailey says he has no idea when the tree will be removed.

“It’s definitely an inconvenience,” he said.

Some of the tree’s branches fell into another neighbor’s backyard. There’s no damage to that property, but their yard was flooded from the rain.

“It’s probably about a foot deep,” said Tracy Kriegbaum.

She says her property has had flooding issues the past couple years, but this weekend’s flood was worse than normal.

“When it floods, if it’s raining very heavy, it usually ends up being about 6-inches deep, but it doesn’t come up this far,” she said.

Kriegbaum says none of the water made its way into her home. Kriegbaum says they’re going to get a hose long enough to reach the street and pump the water out.

The Northeast Regional Climate Center says Watertown’s usual rainfall for July is 1.7 inches. So far this July, 6.1 inches of rain have fallen. And there’s more July to get through.

