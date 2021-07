MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Allison L. Millar, 55, will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 24 in Pine Grove Cemetery, Beach Street, Massena.

Allison passed away December 11, 2019 in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

