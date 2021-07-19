Advertisement

Graveside Services: Elizabeth J. Bourquin, 98, and George N. Bourquin, 93 of Chaumont

By Submitted by funeral home
Jul. 19, 2021
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass will be held for Elizabeth J. Bourquin, 98, who passed away on January 9, 2021, and George N. Bourquin, 93, who passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 on Saturday July 24th, at 10 am at the Three Mile Bay Baptist Church. A Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Vincent.

Arrangements are with Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont, NY.

Donations may be made to the Three Mile Bay Baptist Church in Elizabeth’s name, or to the Three Mile Bay Fire Department in George’s name.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

