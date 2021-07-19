Gregory R. Martin, 71, of Felts Mills

Gregory R. Martin, 71, of 23510 Perrigo Road, Felts Mills, NY, passed away July 13, 2021 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. (Source: Funeral Home)

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Gregory R. Martin, 71, of 23510 Perrigo Road, Felts Mills, NY, passed away July 13, 2021 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

He was born on February 2, 1950 to the late Russell O. and Helen G. (Guga) Martin. Greg graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1969.

Following school he entered the US Army on February 2, 1970 and he was honorably discharged from active duty. Greg continued to serve with the Army Reserves until 1976.

He married Joan M. Barker on August 5, 1972 at the Asbury United Methodist Church. The couple resided in Felts Mills. Greg was a heavy equipment operator for Upstate Tar, Watertown Concrete, and Tug Hill Aggregates. He was the Highway Superintendent for the Town of Rutland for 10 years and for the past 17 years worked for Public Works at the Fort Drum AirField.

Greg enjoyed boating, hunting, snowmobiling, gardening, riding his gator around the yard. He loved life and spending time with family and friends and especially his granddaughters.

He was a member of the Black River American Legion, former Chief and Assistant Chief for the Felts Mills Fire Department and a former Jefferson County Fire Investigator.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 48 years, Joan M. Martin; his daughter and son in law, Amy J. (Michael) Davin, Black River; his son and daughter in law, Todd G. (Angela) Martin, Black River; three beautiful granddaughters, Ashley Davin, Halee and Brooke Martin; a great granddaughter, Lilliana Daley; a brother, Darryl L. Martin, Watertown, many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his sister Gayle Cleaver who passed away in August of 2007.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21st at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will take place at the Felts Mills Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Felts Mills Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

