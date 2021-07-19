Joselyn Diane Thomas Chopay, 86, of Harrisville

Joselyn Diane Thomas Chopay, 86, died on Friday evening, July 16, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Joselyn Diane Thomas Chopay, 86, died on Friday evening, July 16, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.

She was born on May 17, 1935 in the town of Diana the daughter of the late Fred C. and June (VanSlyke) Thomas. She grew up near Harrisville and Racquette Lake.

Diane married Charles A. Chopay on October 29, 1960 a veterinarian in the Utica. The couple lived in South Carolina and Charles drowned on February 20, 1983 in S.C. She moved to Tennessee and was very active with country music and the Grand Ole Opry, and stars of the 50′s, 60′s, and 70′s. Diane was well known in the area.

She moved back to Harrisville in 2010 to be near her family and had resided at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility since 2013.

Diane is predeceased by her siblings, Blaine E. Thomas, Audrey Thomas, Shirley Hoover, and Enid Cady.

Diane is to be cremated and there are no services. On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

