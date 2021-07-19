Advertisement

Leo A. Anzalone, 85, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leo A. Anzalone, 85, of NYS Route 12, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, July 17, at Upstate University Hospital.

Leo was born March 6, 1936, in Watertown, son of Leo and Elmira (Bush) Anzalone. He graduated from Watertown High School. On February 15, 1971, he married Linda Cousins at Holy Family Church. Leo entered the United States Navy in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1958.

Leo was a police officer with the Watertown Police Department for twenty years. He and his wife own and operate the Maples Hotel and Cottages on New York State Route 12.

He was a communicant of Holy Family Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Mark (Stephanie) and Steven (Sarah), all of Watertown, a daughter, Tracey (Jay) Adams, Central Square, three grandchildren, Danielle Adams, Taylor Adams, Maximilian Anzalone, one great-grandchild, Emma Adams, and several nieces and nephews. Two sisters, Leona Staie and Marie Gorri, preceded him.

Calling hours will be from 5-7 Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be Thursday at 10 am at the funeral home. Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to attend. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery.

Contributions in his name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered at www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Richard “Rich” L. Fuller, age 74, of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at...
Richard “Rich” L. Fuller, 74, of Gouverneur
Nicholas Leeson
Arsonist sentenced in connection with apartment fire
Candles
Agnes N. “Kay” Gray, of Fort Covington
Candles
Ronald A. “Joe” Corrice, 77, of Ogdensburg
Gas pump
Watertown gas prices 5 to 10 cents higher than large upstate cities

Obituaries

Joselyn Diane Thomas Chopay, 86, died on Friday evening, July 16, 2021 at Lewis County Health...
Joselyn Diane Thomas Chopay, 86, of Harrisville
Candles
Graveside Services: Elizabeth J. Bourquin, 98, and George N. Bourquin, 93 of Chaumont
Candles
Elizabeth (Liz) G. Dano, 88, of Clayton
Leonard passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in...
Leonard J. Foster, 85, of West Parishville
Mrs. Pearson died on Friday, July 16th, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
Donna Lee Pearson, 80, of Hammond
Gregory R. Martin, 71, of 23510 Perrigo Road, Felts Mills, NY, passed away July 13, 2021 at The...
Gregory R. Martin, 71, of Felts Mills