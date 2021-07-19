Leo A. Anzalone, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leo A. Anzalone, 85, of NYS Route 12, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, July 17, at Upstate University Hospital.

Leo was born March 6, 1936, in Watertown, son of Leo and Elmira (Bush) Anzalone. He graduated from Watertown High School. On February 15, 1971, he married Linda Cousins at Holy Family Church. Leo entered the United States Navy in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1958.

Leo was a police officer with the Watertown Police Department for twenty years. He and his wife own and operate the Maples Hotel and Cottages on New York State Route 12.

He was a communicant of Holy Family Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Mark (Stephanie) and Steven (Sarah), all of Watertown, a daughter, Tracey (Jay) Adams, Central Square, three grandchildren, Danielle Adams, Taylor Adams, Maximilian Anzalone, one great-grandchild, Emma Adams, and several nieces and nephews. Two sisters, Leona Staie and Marie Gorri, preceded him.

Calling hours will be from 5-7 Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be Thursday at 10 am at the funeral home. Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to attend. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery.

Contributions in his name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

