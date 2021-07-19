Leonard passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Services for Leonard J. Foster, 85 of West Parishville, will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Leonard passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY.

He is survived by his companion Mary Middlemiss of Lisbon; a son William (Sandra) Foster of Parishville NY; a daughter Liz (Craig) Ramsdell of Buckton, NY; six grandchildren Brad (Debbie) Foster, Andy Foster, Heather (Aaron)Barrigar , Thomas (Effie Kyriakopoulos) Ramsdell, Shannon (Peyton Harper) Ramsdell, Hunter (Carrie) Ramsdell; several great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by a son John Foster; a sister Betty Charleston and her husband Raymond Charleston.

Leonard was born on March 1, 1936 to the late Ted and Esther (Lottie) Foster in West Parishville, NY. He attended school in West Parishville. On Sept 1, 1956 He married Jean Mills which ended in a divorce. On August 12, 1966 he married Faye Pharoah. This marriage ended as well.

Leonard worked for Barstow Motors, Putman Holly and Bicknell Brothers before owning and operating Not Just RVs which he retired from. Leonard enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, camping and 4-wheeling.

Memorial donations can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676. Thoughts, condolences, and fond memories may be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

