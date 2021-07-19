Advertisement

Leonard J. Foster, 85, of West Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Leonard passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in...
Leonard passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

WEST PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Services for Leonard J. Foster, 85 of West Parishville, will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Leonard passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY.

He is survived by his companion Mary Middlemiss of Lisbon; a son William (Sandra) Foster of Parishville NY; a daughter Liz (Craig) Ramsdell of Buckton, NY; six grandchildren Brad (Debbie) Foster, Andy Foster, Heather (Aaron)Barrigar , Thomas (Effie Kyriakopoulos) Ramsdell, Shannon (Peyton Harper) Ramsdell, Hunter (Carrie) Ramsdell; several great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by a son John Foster; a sister Betty Charleston and her husband Raymond Charleston.

Leonard was born on March 1, 1936 to the late Ted and Esther (Lottie) Foster in West Parishville, NY. He attended school in West Parishville. On Sept 1, 1956 He married Jean Mills which ended in a divorce. On August 12, 1966 he married Faye Pharoah. This marriage ended as well.

Leonard worked for Barstow Motors, Putman Holly and Bicknell Brothers before owning and operating Not Just RVs which he retired from. Leonard enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, camping and 4-wheeling.

Memorial donations can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676. Thoughts, condolences, and fond memories may be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Richard “Rich” L. Fuller, age 74, of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at...
Richard “Rich” L. Fuller, 74, of Gouverneur
Nicholas Leeson
Arsonist sentenced in connection with apartment fire
Candles
Agnes N. “Kay” Gray, of Fort Covington
Candles
Ronald A. “Joe” Corrice, 77, of Ogdensburg
Gas pump
Watertown gas prices 5 to 10 cents higher than large upstate cities

Obituaries

Joselyn Diane Thomas Chopay, 86, died on Friday evening, July 16, 2021 at Lewis County Health...
Joselyn Diane Thomas Chopay, 86, of Harrisville
Candles
Graveside Services: Elizabeth J. Bourquin, 98, and George N. Bourquin, 93 of Chaumont
Candles
Elizabeth (Liz) G. Dano, 88, of Clayton
Mrs. Pearson died on Friday, July 16th, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
Donna Lee Pearson, 80, of Hammond
Gregory R. Martin, 71, of 23510 Perrigo Road, Felts Mills, NY, passed away July 13, 2021 at The...
Gregory R. Martin, 71, of Felts Mills