Leslie Soluri, 39, of Watertown

Our beautiful butterfly Leslie Soluri, 39, flew away on Monday, July 12, 2021 to be with the Lord. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our beautiful butterfly Leslie Soluri, 39, flew away on Monday, July 12, 2021 to be with the Lord. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Leslie was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, and friend. A sweet soul that will be dearly missed by all of those that knew her. She loved music and her passion after her husband, was her kitties, Jasmine, Prince, and Dread. She’s smiling from heaven knowing that her babies were mentioned in her obituary.

She truly enjoyed the closeness of all three of her families, particularly long conversations on the phone, attending family dinners, traveling to visit her Dad and Cathy, as well as her brothers and sisters. Spending time with her family and friends was always so important to her.

She may not walk amongst us in the world, but know that her soul is at home with the Lord. She’s running through a field of tall golden sunflowers, soaking up the rays of His presence.

Her brother wrote the most touching tribute, and this excerpt is from it, “Last night I had a realization. Jesus didn’t reach his potential either. My sister may not have reached the potential that the world saw but she reached the purpose God gave her. In her very own way she was always the thread that pulled us closer. She was always a reason for us to talk and pull closer. Now she gets to be in His presence.”

Rest my beautiful butterfly. God’s love is perfect. You are worthy to be loved.

The memorial service will be announced at a future date. Flowers are not necessary, memorial donations may be sent to Hope Teen Challenge Recovery Center, 401 Mirador Rd, Vestal NY 13850.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.