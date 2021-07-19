Advertisement

Lisbon man accused of drug possession

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man is accused of having several types of drugs in his possession when police pulled him over.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Ryan Weir had fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and cocaine when they pulled him over on County Route 14 in the town of Canton on Sunday.

He faces one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also ticketed for unlicensed operator, unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates, and inadequate muffler.

He was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and released. He is set to appear in Canton town court at a later date

