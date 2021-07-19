Advertisement

A mainly dry day

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a light breeze and temperatures around 60, it’s quite pleasant early Monday.

It will be hot and humid by afternoon. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain heading into afternoon.

There’s a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be hazy, hot, and humid with a 50 percent chance of afternoon showers. It will be partly sunny with highs close to 80.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s both days. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taevon Isiah Charlton-Samuels
Man arrested in alleged domestic incident involving a machete
"Hershey," a K-9 officer that retired from the St. Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office in 2017.
Hershey, K-9 officer in St. Lawrence County, laid to rest
"Speedsters" go for a ride at the Can-Am festival in Sackets Harbor
49th Can-Am Festival brings crowds to Sackets Harbor
A street performer shows off his pogo stick skills as part of Buskers in the Bay Saturday
Buskers take to the streets in Alexandria Bay
The final numbers are still being tallied, but this year’s Jefferson County Fair is believed to...
Jefferson County Fair has a great turnout

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
wx
Nice on Monday
wx
7 News This Evening Weather
wx
7 News Tonight Weather