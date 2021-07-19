A mainly dry day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a light breeze and temperatures around 60, it’s quite pleasant early Monday.

It will be hot and humid by afternoon. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain heading into afternoon.

There’s a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be hazy, hot, and humid with a 50 percent chance of afternoon showers. It will be partly sunny with highs close to 80.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s both days. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

