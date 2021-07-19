Marjorie A. Brauer, 92, of Watertown

Marjorie A. Brauer, 92, a longtime resident of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 17th, 2021 at Iroquois Nursing Home in Jamesville, NY, where she resided for the past few years. (Source: Funeral Home)

Marjorie was born in Jamestown NY on May 11th, 1929 to the late Clifford and Cecil Irene (Anderson) Pangborn. She grew up in the Jamestown-Lakewood area and whenever possible, there were many fun times spent at the family cottage on Finley Lake.

After graduating High School with honors, Marjorie attended Fredonia State Teachers college and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching. While at Fredonia, she met her lifelong best friend, Marilyn, who was her roommate and sorority sister.

Her 30-year teaching career began at West Valley (NY) Elementary School in the early 1950′s and continued in Watertown at Ohio St. School and Wiley School until her retirement in 1983. She loved teaching and several of her past students have said she was one of their favorites.

Marjorie met the love of her life, Walter Brauer, at the Christian Science Church after being introduced by Walter’s Mother. The two were married on August 29, 1953 and shared nearly 60 years together until he passed away on March 26, 2011.

Over the years, Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling within the United States and Canada, attending concerts, spending time outdoors, continuing her education and helping others. She spent time volunteering at the local hospital, the Historical Society and was active on various church committees and clubs. She had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of the Asbury choir for many years.

Her active memberships included Asbury UMC, The NYS Retired Teachers Association and a Fredonia College Sorority.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Annette (Ed) Valentine, Liverpool; her son Tim Brauer, Gainesville, VA; Three grandchildren, Erika, Angelina and Andrew; and a great grandson, Kyle. She also leaves behind many cherished friends and extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday July 25th, 2021 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 200 Parker St. Watertown, NY 13601. A private burial will take place at 10 am Monday July 26th, 2021 at Brookside Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. Watertown, NY. Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

If you wish, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

