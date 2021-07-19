Nice on Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will remain mainly dry overnight with passing clouds.

A few passing clouds will stay in the forecast for Monday, but otherwise we will be mostly dry and see a good bit of sunshine. However as we get into the evening and overnight hours the risk for some showers will start to rise.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with showers and thunderstorms coming into the forecast in the afternoon and evening hours.

A slight chance for rain will stay in the forecast for most of the week.

