Nice on Monday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will remain mainly dry overnight with passing clouds.

A few passing clouds will stay in the forecast for Monday, but otherwise we will be mostly dry and see a good bit of sunshine. However as we get into the evening and overnight hours the risk for some showers will start to rise.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with showers and thunderstorms coming into the forecast in the afternoon and evening hours.

A slight chance for rain will stay in the forecast for most of the week.

