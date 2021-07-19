Advertisement

Owner allegedly sets fire to unoccupied home

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - An unoccupied two-story home in the town of Rutland was destroyed last night in what officials are calling an unlawful open burn.

Initial calls came in just before 11 p.m. for a fire on Lester Road near the intersection of County Route 143.

Jefferson County sheriff officials say the owner intentionally set fire to the rundown building, using only a garden hose to control the burn.

The fire spread to utility wires, causing nearby homes to lose power.

Crews from the Felts Mills Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, National Grid, and the DEC all arrived on scene.

The building is a total loss and it is unknown if the property owner will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taevon Isiah Charlton-Samuels
Man arrested in alleged domestic incident involving a machete
"Hershey," a K-9 officer that retired from the St. Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office in 2017.
Hershey, K-9 officer in St. Lawrence County, laid to rest
"Speedsters" go for a ride at the Can-Am festival in Sackets Harbor
49th Can-Am Festival brings crowds to Sackets Harbor
A street performer shows off his pogo stick skills as part of Buskers in the Bay Saturday
Buskers take to the streets in Alexandria Bay
The final numbers are still being tallied, but this year’s Jefferson County Fair is believed to...
Jefferson County Fair has a great turnout

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Lisbon man accused of drug possession
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.
Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country
Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country