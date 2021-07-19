Owner allegedly sets fire to unoccupied home

RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - An unoccupied two-story home in the town of Rutland was destroyed last night in what officials are calling an unlawful open burn.

Initial calls came in just before 11 p.m. for a fire on Lester Road near the intersection of County Route 143.

Jefferson County sheriff officials say the owner intentionally set fire to the rundown building, using only a garden hose to control the burn.

The fire spread to utility wires, causing nearby homes to lose power.

Crews from the Felts Mills Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, National Grid, and the DEC all arrived on scene.

The building is a total loss and it is unknown if the property owner will face any charges.

