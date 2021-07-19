Richard “Rich” L. Fuller, 74, of Gouverneur

Richard “Rich” L. Fuller, age 74, of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Richard “Rich” L. Fuller, age 74, of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital.

There will be a graveside service for Rich in the Hailesboro Cemetery on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Zachary Bristol officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Richard was born on April 24, 1947 in Gouverneur to the late Harold H. and Audrey (Weaver) Fuller. He attended the Gouverneur High School and married Diane Susan Bigarel on November 22, 1972. Mr. Fuller worked for the Gouverneur Co-op, Ritchie Brothers, and in the mill at Gouverneur Talc, retiring as the Assistant to the Foreman in 2009.

Rich enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Gouverneur Rod and Gun Club and also raised dairy replacement cattle for 36 years with his wife, Diane. Rich enjoyed his camp on the Shantyville Road and his vegetable garden where he grew all kinds of vegetables including potatoes and corn.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Fuller; three sons, Forrest Fuller of Gouverneur, Ashley and his wife, Wendy Fuller of Central Square, Brandon Fuller of Colton; two granddaughters, Morgan and Abigail Fuller; and a step granddaughter, Ashley Miller. He is also survived by three brothers, Herb Fuller of Gouverneur, Philip Fuller of Plattsburgh, and Van Fuller of Gouverneur.

He is predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Roy Porter.

Donations in memory of Rich may be made to the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.