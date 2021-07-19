Ronald A. “Joe” Corrice, 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Ronald A. “Joe” Corrice, age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Indianapolis, IN, will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 10:00AM. Burial will be held in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral prior to services. Mr. Corrice passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Joe is survived by his four siblings, Mary Louise McDonald of Ogdensburg, NY, Frederick R. Corrice of Ogdensburg, NY, Loretta Ann Cooke of Ogdensburg, NY, and Betty Jean Chambers of Ogdensburg, NY; an aunt, Dorothy Ritchie of Heuvelton, NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joe is predeceased by five siblings, Arthur Corrice, George J. Corrice, Margie Ann Corrice, Jeanette Daily and Anthony J. Corrice.

Joe was born on April 1, 1943, in Ogdensburg, the son of George Alfred and Elva Julia (McNally) Corrice. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1963. After working with his brother George for five years in the moving business, he started work at RCA in Indianapolis, Indiana where he remained for thirty-five years, retiring from his position as Purchasing Agent.

More than anything, Joe enjoyed helping other people. He had a big heart and would think nothing of dropping whatever he was doing to help someone in need. In the last years of his life, he relocated back to Ogdensburg, where he lived with his brother Anthony and his wife Margaret, aiding them throughout their long illnesses before they passed away. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as working on home repair and improvement projects. He was a great friend to the Amish, often giving them rides to visit distant relatives or transportation to the hospital.

Donations may be made in Joe’s memory to St. Mary’s Cathedral, 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

