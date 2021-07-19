Advertisement

Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country

By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.

There have been reports of some roads flooding as well as some power outages in the area overnight. And there was definitely a lot of backyard and basement flooding.

We take a look at a massive willow tree on South Hamilton Street in the City of Watertown. Neighbors say it came crashing down Saturday night around 11PM, landing on top of a garage. Its was crushed to be about four feet tall and the fence separating the two properties is pulled up across the root system of the tree.

A neighbor told 7 News willow trees have notoriously shallow root systems and Saturday night there was about eight inches of water in the yard. It became too much for the roots and down the tree went.

Watertown City Firefighters were at the properties Sunday morning pumping out some of the water and chopping apart some of the tree.

There was also a scene at the Jacobs’ Camping Property in Copenhagen along the Deer River.

Scott Jacobs noticed his truck and camper were going under water. They were moving them away from the raging waters.

And another submission via Send it to 7, this one from Kathy Buckley. She sent us a view of her dock on the Black River near West Carthage. The walk-up there is mostly underwater, so they had to tie it to a nearby tree to keep from floating away!

See the damage for yourself, watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taevon Isiah Charlton-Samuels
Man arrested in alleged domestic incident involving a machete
Now hiring sign
The other causes of the labor shortage
"Hershey," a K-9 officer that retired from the St. Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office in 2017.
Hershey, K-9 officer in St. Lawrence County, laid to rest
Investigation
Police search for man who pointed gun at motorist
The cab of a tractor-trailer that rolled over on Route 81 in southern Jefferson County early...
Tractor-trailer, loaded with apples, rolls over on I-81

Latest News

Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country
Sunday Sports: Flood conditions delay Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship
Zoo New York hosts 1,000 Islands Comic and Gaming Con
Waddington’s Bassmaster Elite reels in Japanese anglers