Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.

There have been reports of some roads flooding as well as some power outages in the area overnight. And there was definitely a lot of backyard and basement flooding.

We take a look at a massive willow tree on South Hamilton Street in the City of Watertown. Neighbors say it came crashing down Saturday night around 11PM, landing on top of a garage. Its was crushed to be about four feet tall and the fence separating the two properties is pulled up across the root system of the tree.

A neighbor told 7 News willow trees have notoriously shallow root systems and Saturday night there was about eight inches of water in the yard. It became too much for the roots and down the tree went.

Watertown City Firefighters were at the properties Sunday morning pumping out some of the water and chopping apart some of the tree.

There was also a scene at the Jacobs’ Camping Property in Copenhagen along the Deer River.

Scott Jacobs noticed his truck and camper were going under water. They were moving them away from the raging waters.

And another submission via Send it to 7, this one from Kathy Buckley. She sent us a view of her dock on the Black River near West Carthage. The walk-up there is mostly underwater, so they had to tie it to a nearby tree to keep from floating away!

