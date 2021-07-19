Shirley Lamendola, 87, of Canton

Shirley Lamendola, 87, of Fairlane Drive, Canton, passed away Saturday, July 17 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her husband, Joe at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Lamendola, 87, of Fairlane Drive, Canton, passed away Saturday, July 17 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her husband, Joe at her side. Shirley was born October 8, 1933 in Ellenburg, NY to Edward and Marie (Bouyea) Gauthier. She was a graduate of Massena High School, class of 1951. She married Joseph N. Lamendola on January 19, 1952 In Rochester, NY at St. Patrick Church.

Shirley was employed by St. Lawrence County as Supervisor of Intake for the Department of Social Services. She was a wonderful cook and baker, especially around the holidays when she would spend weeks baking Italian cookies to share with coworkers, neighbors, and family. Mrs. Lamendola took great pride in completing a two year program in Formation for Ministry through the Diocese of Ogdensburg in 1992. She visited nursing homes weekly offering spiritual comfort and holy communion.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 71 years, Joseph N. Lamendola, six children: Christine (David) Thoma, Honorable Joseph E. (Heather) Lamendola, Anthony (Donna) Lamendola, Mary (Brian) Bruce, Nicholas (Anne) Lamendola, and David (Kelly) Lamendola; 13 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Ethyl Austin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday July 20 at St. Mary’s Church, Canton at 11:30 AM. A time of gathering will be held prior to the Mass for friends and family beginning at 10:00 AM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street.

Shirley loved all animals, but Siamese cats truly captured her heart. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your local SPCA or other charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.