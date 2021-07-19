Sunday Sports: Flood conditions delay Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will have to wait another week to crown a champion in the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship thanks to mother nature.

Heavy rains overnight dropped nearly 4 inches of rain on the course at the Watertown Golf Club, leaving several areas of the links under water and creating water hazards where there were none, making the course unplayable.

Club pro Matt Russell says an early morning evaluation of the course made the decision to postpone an easy one.

”Yeah, it was unfortunate. We decided this morning to go on past precedent, what they’ve done in the past, and postpone until next Sunday. At 8:30 we’re gonna take off just like we would have done today. It’s unfortunate, but it’s really not playable out there, so it’s the best we can do. 4 inches of rain overnight. That’s what my super said this morning. I mean, there’s just standing water everywhere. It wouldn’t have been a good day to finish this thing, so let’s get it right next week. These guys will have a week to prepare and it will be good next week,” said Russell.

The final day of fishing in the 2021 Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite on St. Lawrence River was Taku time.

Taku Ito would haul in the biggest 1 day total of the tournament, catching 5 fish for a total weight of 26 pounds to claim the title.

Ito’s 4 day total of 90 pounds even edged out Justin Atkins, who finished 2nd with a 4 day total of 88 pounds 12 ounces. Clark Wendlandt was 3rd with 88 pounds 10 ounces and Saturday’s leader, Cory Johnston, finished with at 88 pounds even.

For an emotional Ito, it was his first Bassmaster Elite title.

”I’m fishing every day so in the U.S. I’m alone. Every day, every day. Fishing so fishing. Bassmaster Elite my dream. I wanna win Bassmaster Elite series, so today I won. So now I’m set to receive in Waddington, I won the Bassmaster Elite series. Dream come true. Big bass. Big stage. Victory. Bassmaster,” said Ito.

Watertown Rapids baseball postpones their match against Utica Sunday, due to the flooding from the storms overnight. A makeup date has not been set.

The Rapids are scheduled to play next on Monday at 6:30 PM against Auburn.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.