Tibbetts Point Walk - Run coming up Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s your chance to enjoy the scenic beauty along the St. Lawrence River and get some exercise. The Tibbetts Point Walk - Run is coming up this weekend.

Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork and race organizer Norris Pearson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

Participants can choose to run or walk 5 kilometers to the Tibbetts Point Lighthouse or take part in a 10K run.

There are also children’s activities.

The event is Saturday, July 24. Start time is 9 a.m.

People can sign up online or at the walk-run on Saturday from 7:45-8:45 a.m.

