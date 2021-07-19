Watertown gas prices 5 to 10 cents higher than large upstate cities

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Average gas prices are up slightly in Watertown this week, and much higher than other upstate cities.

In Watertown, the average price of a gallon is up a penny to $3.22.

That puts Watertown about 5 to 10 cents higher than other large cities like Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

However, Watertown gas is cheaper than Rome.

AAA says summer travel is in full swing and the price of oil is likely to stay where it is: above $70 a barrel.

Officials say gas will likely remain above $3 a gallon for the rest of the summer.

