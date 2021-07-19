Advertisement

Watertown gas prices 5 to 10 cents higher than large upstate cities

Gas pump
Gas pump(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Average gas prices are up slightly in Watertown this week, and much higher than other upstate cities.

In Watertown, the average price of a gallon is up a penny to $3.22.

That puts Watertown about 5 to 10 cents higher than other large cities like Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

However, Watertown gas is cheaper than Rome.

AAA says summer travel is in full swing and the price of oil is likely to stay where it is: above $70 a barrel.

Officials say gas will likely remain above $3 a gallon for the rest of the summer.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unoccupied two-story home in the town of Rutland was destroyed Sunday night in what...
Owner allegedly sets fire to unoccupied home
Taevon Isiah Charlton-Samuels
Man arrested in alleged domestic incident involving a machete
We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.
Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country
"Hershey," a K-9 officer that retired from the St. Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office in 2017.
Hershey, K-9 officer in St. Lawrence County, laid to rest
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Lisbon man accused of drug possession

Latest News

Nicholas Leeson
Arsonist sentenced in connection with apartment fire
Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown
Fire destroys Watertown apartment
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Heather Hill, labor shortage & haircut law