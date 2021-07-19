Woman allegedly menaces victim with box cutter

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A town of Oswegatchie woman is accused of threatening someone with a box cutter during a domestic dispute.

State police say 30-year-old Judith Ellison also punched and slapped the victim Friday at a home on McCormick Road in Oswegatchie.

Ellison was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, and second-degree harassment.

She was arraigned in Ogdensburg city court and released. She will appear in Oswegatchie town court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.