Woman allegedly menaces victim with box cutter
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A town of Oswegatchie woman is accused of threatening someone with a box cutter during a domestic dispute.
State police say 30-year-old Judith Ellison also punched and slapped the victim Friday at a home on McCormick Road in Oswegatchie.
Ellison was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, and second-degree harassment.
She was arraigned in Ogdensburg city court and released. She will appear in Oswegatchie town court at a later date.
An order of protection was issued for the victim.
