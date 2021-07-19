Your Turn: feedback on Heather Hill, labor shortage & haircut law

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We spoke with a Watertown native who has been part of the battle over Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia. Heather Hill says it was time the statues were removed:

Read a history book, woke liberal, and learn about the history of this country.

Sue Whitmarsh

So incredibly proud of Heather for having the courage to stand up to Klansmen and white supremacists who somehow think that glorifying traitors is a “good idea”.

Mike Zimmermann

A local jobs official says the cause of the labor shortage runs deeper than just the pandemic and unemployment payouts. Cheryl Mayforth of The WorkPlace says the nation’s number one cause has been retirement. Many of you added your own reasons:

And there is a huge shortage in childcare...Can’t work if no one watches the kids.

Kelly Bach Render

Problem is nobody wants to work entry level jobs.

Jason Ablan

Employers could fix this problem in a week by offering higher wages.

Brando Michaud

It was against the law to get a shave or a haircut on Sunday in New York state - at least until last week when Governor Cuomo signed a law to change it:

I had no idea this was a law! How ridiculous.

Lynnette DuFord

Wow. I’m so glad he is taking care of such important issues.

Angela Engstrom Shantie

