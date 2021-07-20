The African Queen on the Big Screen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall - Wednesday, July 21 at 7pm

Starring Academy Award® winners Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, The African Queen tells the timeless tale of two mismatched strangers joining forces in a common cause – and finding love along the way. The story chronicles the burgeoning romance between Bogie’s river rat Charlie Allnut and Hepburn’s missionary Rose Sayer, as they reluctantly join forces to torpedo a German gunboat in war-torn East Africa. The African Queen is arguably one of the finest films ever made - with one of the most legendary star pairings ever to appear on the screen!

Travel to East Africa with this special anniversary event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

