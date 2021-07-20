Advertisement

The African Queen on the Big Screen

One More Screening - Wednesday, July 21 at 7:00 pm
The African Queen back on the big screen, Sunday, July 18 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm.
The African Queen back on the big screen, Sunday, July 18 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm.(Fathom Events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall - Wednesday, July 21 at 7pm

Starring Academy Award® winners Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, The African Queen tells the timeless tale of two mismatched strangers joining forces in a common cause – and finding love along the way. The story chronicles the burgeoning romance between Bogie’s river rat Charlie Allnut and Hepburn’s missionary Rose Sayer, as they reluctantly join forces to torpedo a German gunboat in war-torn East Africa. The African Queen is arguably one of the finest films ever made - with one of the most legendary star pairings ever to appear on the screen!

Travel to East Africa with this special anniversary event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown
Fire destroys Watertown apartment
An unoccupied two-story home in the town of Rutland was destroyed Sunday night in what...
Owner allegedly sets fire to unoccupied home
We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.
Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Lisbon man accused of drug possession

Latest News

Live at the Lewis County Fair
Kicking off the Lewis County Fair live!
Live at the Lewis County Fair
Live at the Lewis County Fair
Watertown police are asking for help identifying the person in the photos in connection with a...
Police ask public’s help in menacing investigation
Air quality
State issues air quality advisory because of wildfires