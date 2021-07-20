Advertisement

Bassmaster Elite coming back to Clayton next year

File photo of 2020 Bassmaster Elite tournament in Clayton
File photo of 2020 Bassmaster Elite tournament in Clayton(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WWNY) - The Bassmaster Elite competition is coming back to the St. Lawrence River next year, but it will be in Clayton, not Waddington.

On Tuesday, B.A.S.S. officials announced their 2022 schedule for the Bassmaster Elite Series.

The fishing competition, which attracts professional anglers from all over the world, is coming back to the St. Lawrence for its sixth-straight year.

Clayton will host the event next July 14 through 17. It will be the second time for the village.

The competition moved to clayton from Waddington in 2020, because of COVID testing concerns.

Before that, Waddington had been home to the event since 2017.

A B.A.S.S. official told 7 News the organization is just trying to move the event around and said Waddington is in line for other yet-to-be-announced Bassmaster events in 2022.

This year, the fishing competition was held in Waddington and just wrapped up on Sunday.

