Bonnie M. Martin, 71, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Bonnie M. Martin, age 71, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Francis Solanus Church with Rev. Manfred officiating. Burial will follow in St. Francis Solanus Cemetery. Mrs. Martin passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, John W. Martin; her daughter, Heather Andresen and her husband, Erik, of Harrisville, NY; her step-children, John Martin II and his wife, Jamie, of Harrisville and Don Martin and his companion, Glory, of Weybridge, VT; her grandchildren, Andrew Martin and his wife, Brittany, of Cairo, OH, Amanda Martin and her companion, Shane Flora, of Plattsburgh, NY, Jacob Martin, and Damian Harrington, both of Harrisville; her great grandchildren, Gabby, Madi, Ava, Noah, Delaney, Daiton, and Dax; her cousin, Mark Trombley and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Dana and Danielle; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Theresa Trombley and her brother, Thomas Trombley.

Bonnie was born of December 11, 1949 in Ticonderoga, NY, the daughter of Wilfred and Shirley Tilley Trombley. She graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1967. She married John W. Martin on October 1, 1988 at United Methodist Church in Harrisville, NY. She first went to work for Lolly’s Manufacturing then at Scanlon’s Bakery. She worked for Green Island Construction 20 years, where she worked her way up to foreman before retiring in 1998.

She enjoyed Dooney and Bourke pocket books, bowling, Pepsi Cola, and watching QVC.

Donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

