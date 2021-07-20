Bringing back the bird

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence county family has a new metal rooster after thieves stole the first one.

County Seat Realty broker and owner Debbie Gilson gifted Amy Murphy the replica rooster to replace what Murphy lost earlier this month.

Gilson says she was sad to learn what happened, and that inspired her to make things right.

“I just wanted to try to do something to show not only to the family, but to others, like my granddaughter, that the world, not everyone in the world is bad,” she said.

Gilson says Murphy picked up the rooster over the weekend and she has since seen it up outside the farm.

