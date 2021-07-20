Catherine M.D. Goldie, of Lisbon

Catherine M.D. Goldie passed away on Sunday July 18, 2021 at the United Helpers Maplewood campus. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Catherine M.D. Goldie passed away on Sunday July 18, 2021 at the United Helpers Maplewood campus. Friends and family may attend a graveside service on July 22, 2021 at 1pm at the Madrid Cemetery in Madrid NY. Funeral arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid NY.

Catherine was born on April 7, 1931 in Canton NY to the late Walter and Evelene (Lewis) Holmes. She was married to the late Homer Goldie. Catherine was a member of the Eastern Star, Tops, and 89′ers. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, music, singing, was an excellent baker and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Catherine is survived by her children James Goldie, Nancy Winters, Bonnie Tokarz, and Keitha Pemberton; brothers Tex and Terry Holmes; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Walter and Evelene; four brothers, three sisters; husband Homer and a son Homer J. Friends and Family may share online condolences share stories of Catherine at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

