Coach says Red & Black need help in the trenches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an old saying in football: it begins in the trenches.

The Watertown Red & Black, the nation’s oldest semiprofessional football team, is taking it to heart.

The Red & Black open up their season at home on August 7 against visiting Syracuse. The Red & Black will head into the game without a preseason contest.

The visitors, on the other hand, will have game action, which makes practice for the Red & Black very important.

Head coach George Ashcraft says anytime a team can take to the field to play, it gives them a slight edge over a team that hasn’t.

“If you’re one of our players and you’re missing practice for work purposes or whatever,” Ashcraft said, “let’s try to get it together to where you could be here to practice so that you can help us win ball games down the road.”

For any football team, no matter the level of play, it all begins in the trenches. Line play is an important ingredient.

Ashcraft says the team needs linemen on both sides of the ball – offense and defense.

The Red & Black practice on Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. If you’re interested in playing, show up for a practice.

You can hear more from Ashcraft in the video above.

