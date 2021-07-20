Advertisement

Donald D. Farr, 94, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Donald D. Farr, 94, formerly of Strickland Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at...
Donald D. Farr, 94, formerly of Strickland Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.(Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Donald D. Farr, 94, formerly of Strickland Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Donald was born on July 28, 1926 in Saco, Montana, son of the late Francis and Eleanor (Birrell) Farr. In 1944, after his schooling, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving active duty until 1946 when he was honorably discharged. He was later employed at the New York Airbrake for over 40 years until his retirement. Donald married Beulah Lowery and together the couple had two children. Beulah predeceased him. On September 28, 1985 he married Betty Feisthamel. Betty died on March 28, 2008. Donald loved birdwatching, riding around and sightseeing, and golfing.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy (Steven) Crosbie of Brownville and a son, Donald Farr of Lowville; a stepdaughter, Diane (Paul) Smith; a companion, Ellen Hall; and three grandchildren, Daniel Crosbie; Loren (Angel) Smith; and Crystal (Evan) Scheitzer. He is predeceased by three siblings, Dorothy Hodge; Francis Derrick; and Walter Farr; as well as a grandson, Steven Crosbie.

Donald was an animal lover, and memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA at 25056 Water St., Watertown.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A service will immediately follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. Burial will follow in Dexter Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be held online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Harrisville man acquitted of charges after bench trial
Two of the Republican candidates for governor, Andrew Giuliani and Mike Carpinelli, talk at the...
Giuliani, Carpinelli greet Lewis fair-goers
Hospice of Jefferson County sign
Hospice ‘disappointed’ with handling of funding request
River Hospital
River Hospital gets national recognition
Candles
Hildegard M. Pahler, 95, of Potsdam

Obituaries

Lyme Central School wants to make sure kids, who rely on the cafeteria, don’t have to wonder...
Keeping kids fed during summer months
Severe thunderstorm
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued, power outages reported
Mr. Gregory Dean Murray, 63, passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday evening July 16,...
Gregory Dean Murray, 63, of Brasher Falls
Patrick J. Keogh, 84, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at home, surrounded by family.
Patrick J. Keogh, 84, of West Carthage
Mrs. Martin passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Bonnie M. Martin, 71, of Harrisville