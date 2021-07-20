Donald D. Farr, 94, of Carthage

Donald D. Farr, 94, formerly of Strickland Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Donald D. Farr, 94, formerly of Strickland Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Donald was born on July 28, 1926 in Saco, Montana, son of the late Francis and Eleanor (Birrell) Farr. In 1944, after his schooling, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving active duty until 1946 when he was honorably discharged. He was later employed at the New York Airbrake for over 40 years until his retirement. Donald married Beulah Lowery and together the couple had two children. Beulah predeceased him. On September 28, 1985 he married Betty Feisthamel. Betty died on March 28, 2008. Donald loved birdwatching, riding around and sightseeing, and golfing.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy (Steven) Crosbie of Brownville and a son, Donald Farr of Lowville; a stepdaughter, Diane (Paul) Smith; a companion, Ellen Hall; and three grandchildren, Daniel Crosbie; Loren (Angel) Smith; and Crystal (Evan) Scheitzer. He is predeceased by three siblings, Dorothy Hodge; Francis Derrick; and Walter Farr; as well as a grandson, Steven Crosbie.

Donald was an animal lover, and memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA at 25056 Water St., Watertown.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A service will immediately follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. Burial will follow in Dexter Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be held online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

