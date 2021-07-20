Gerald R. Kloek, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerald R. Kloek, Watertown, formerly of Congers, NY entered into rest Monday, June 21 at his residence.

Son of the late Habbo and Barbara Kloek, he was born on October 29, 1965 in Congers, New York.

Gerald was an independent and hard-working person. He had a gift for making everyone feel comfortable and welcome due to his funny and enthusiastic manner. We will all miss his generous, helpful nature as well as his devotion to his family.

Survivors include his sister, Kim Toto of New Windsor, NY; his brother, Timothy Kloek of New City, NY; as well as four nieces & 6 nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gerald is predeceased by a sister, Kathy Rasmussen.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

