Giuliani, Carpinelli greet Lewis fair-goers

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Two of the Republicans who would be governor went to the Lewis County Fair Tuesday.

Andrew Giuliani and Mike Carpinelli walked the fairgrounds, and talked with voters.

They’re half the Republican field - Long Island congressman Lee Zeldin and former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino are the other two.

Zeldin is the official party favorite. A poll of county leaders at the end of June showed him backed by 85 percent of county leaders.

Neither Giuliani, son of former New York City mayor and President Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, nor Carpinelli, Lewis County Sheriff, got any support.

Giuliani and Carpinelli said Tuesday they’re not political insiders - and that’s a strength.

“I’m not the product, as I said, of a back room deal or a back slapping campaign. I want to make sure we are a grass roots campaign that talks to the 2.9 million registered Republicans in our great state,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani said his own polling shows him with an eight point lead over Zeldin statewide, and a 29 point lead in the north country.

“Why are we being bought? That’s what it comes down to,” said Carpinelli. “The more money the more coverage you’re getting, the more attention you get. That’s not how it should be. It should be on the person’s accolades, can they do the job?”

Both men said voters tell them crime is a big worry.

“Without safety, people don’t want to go out. Without safety, people don’t want to send their kids back to school, they’re wondering if there’s gonna be officers in the school, are there gonna be patrols in the streets,” Carpinelli said.

“We’ve seen crime go up in all of our cities, 60, 50, 40 percent over the last year. We need to make sure we get crime under control,” Giuliani said.

Several Republicans are running for governor because Republicans view Governor Cuomo as weakened and vulnerable after a series of scandals. Democrats have an overwhelming advantage in registered voters, and Cuomo has millions of dollars for his re-election campaign.

But between now and November, 2022, when the election for governor will be held, Cuomo will the subject of an investigative report from Attorney General Letitia James; in addition, the state Assembly is conducting its own investigation.

Voters are “sick and tired of Andrew Cuomo,” Giuliani said Tuesday.

“They’re ready for him to be done.”

