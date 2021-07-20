Gouverneur Boxing Club rises from ashes of suspicious fire

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A devastating fire had Gouverneur Boxing Club down for the count. But, now it’s up and in fighting shape again.

It’s now a far cry from how it looked after a knock-out punch from a fire on March 18. There’s a reason.

“My coworkers, my friends, my neighbors even after the first day – the first day it was overwhelming with the amount of help,” said Gordy Griffith, Gouverneur Boxing Club owner, coach.

Generations of fighters, exercise buffs, and others pitched in. The feeling that day was a far cry from the shock of entering the gutted building the morning before.

“I didn’t even recognize anything in here. It was all black and dark. Lights weren’t on. It was scary,” said Rikki Griffith, Gouverneur Boxing Club fighter.

“It was just really weird to see the place that we were just working out in the other day all black and ruined,” said

Randi Griffith, Gouverneur Boxing Club fighter.

Both fighters were in serious training for Junior Olympics. They knew there would be a break from training, but not a long one.

“I knew we were going to get it back running. Yeah. Yeah. (Reporter: why?) Well my dad. He’s, he’s a … I just knew he was going to do it,” said Rikki and Randi.

Gordy says he runs the gym as a place for everyone: high school wrestlers, police officers, fitness buffs, people with special needs – this is the spot.

“Everything we do up here is good...We help everybody,” he said.

That makes the blow of knowing someone may have set the fire even more cruel. State police continue to investigate.

Griffith fulfilled a dream in renovating an abandoned school and opening the gym in 2013. People have been punching, wrestling and working there way to fitness here ever since.

