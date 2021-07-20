Gregory Dean Murray, 63, of Brasher Falls

Mr. Gregory Dean Murray, 63, passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday evening July 16, 2021, surrounded by the reassurance, love, and care of his children and family. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Gregory Dean Murray, 63, passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday evening July 16, 2021, surrounded by the reassurance, love, and care of his children and family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and in keeping with Greg’s wishes there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls on Friday July 30th at 1:00 PM.

His family will be holding a Celebration of Life at Post #514 American Legion in Winthrop on Saturday July 31st at 1:00 PM.

Greg was born in Massena on October 28, 1957, to the late Lloyd and Francis (Leary) Murray and he graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School in 1975. At one time Greg was married to Bobbi Hull and although their marriage ended in divorce they always remained close friends.

Greg married Janine Lalonde in North Lawrence on December 20, 1995. They were two of the same soul who had love for each other, their children, and grandchildren, antiquing, traveling, and celebrating special occasions with family. On April 25, 2015, when Janine passed away Greg lost a piece of his heart that day.

He worked at Marco Aluminum Recovery plant in Massena and then for twenty plus years, Greg worked at Massena Memorial Hospital as an X-Ray Technician, where he was one of the best.

In his earlier years, Greg was an avid hunter and trapper. He had a love for music and antiques with the collection of each to prove it. He was always ready for a trip to the casino and enjoyed games of chance. You could often find Greg socializing with his favorite people, sharing his affection with cats and dogs, and spending time with his grandchildren who he adored.

He certainly lived a life packed full of excitement and some despair, but what we will remember most was his heart of gold and the way he cherished his family and friends.

He will be deeply missed by his family who survives him; children, Dennis and Chantel Murray of Brasher Falls, Danielle (Lalonde) Murray and her companion Cory Courson of Winthrop, and Cameron Murray and his companion Dan Flint of Brasher Falls; grandchildren, Kadence Murray,

Conner Flannery, Gabriel Flannery, Roman Flannery, and Ireland Murray; brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Norma Murray of Massachusetts; nephews, Steven, Jason, Michael, and Leary Jr. Murray. ; nieces, Katie Guerce, Chrissy Solywoda, Bonnie Biggs, and Sarah Chagnon Schluter; several cousins, and many friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Greg was predeceased by his sister Beth Chagnon and Leary Murray.

