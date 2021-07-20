Guy Willis Hall, 71, of Antwerp passed away at home on July 18, 2021, under the care of his family, after dealing with COPD and a cancer survivor. (Source: Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Guy Willis Hall, 71, of Antwerp passed away at home on July 18, 2021, under the care of his family, after dealing with COPD and a cancer survivor. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran with National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, 3 O/S Bars, and Good Conduct Medal. While in the US Army he worked as a mechanic and helicopter repairman. After honorable discharge he worked several jobs as a mechanic, roofer and farming. His interests included antique cars, trucks and farming equipment.

Guy is predeceased by his mother, Kathleen Reynolds Hall Dindl, step-father, Joe Junior Dindl, his father Willis Oscar Hall and step-mother, Mary Hall, brother Carlton H. Hall (passed as infant) and half-sister, Robin Hall VandenBrooke.

Guy was born July 5, 1950 in Gouverneur, NY, the son of Willis Oscar Hall and Kathleen Reynolds Hall Dindl. He attended Indian River High School.

Guy is survived by his son, Aaron Hall and daughter Amber Buneta (John). Grandchildren: Hunter, Makenna, Aiden, Adelaide, Jack, Joanna, John. Sisters, Lynn Hall Waite (Joseph) and Lanalee Hall. Half-sisters: Ann Dindl LePine, Christina Dindl Snyder (Sam), Karen Dindl Sherwood (Patrick), Tammy Hall Haas (Eric), Pamela Hall Ramby (Tim), Penny Hall Hilligas (David): Steven Dindl (Barbara), Gary Dindl (Kandi), Frank Dindl (Elizabeth) and Harry Dindl (Colleen), Step-brother Gordon Stiefel.

Copious nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews.

The family will be holding a celebration of life in his memory August 8, 2021 from 2-6 PM at CJ Snyder 32133 CT RT 18, Theresa, NY all are welcome.

Interment will be private at Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp, NY at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Red Cross.

Arrangements are Frederick Brothers Funeral Home Theresa, NY

