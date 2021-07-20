Harrisville man acquitted of charges after bench trial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Harrisville man, indicted two years ago in Jefferson County, was acquitted of all charges following a bench trial in Jefferson County court, slated for the week of April 27, 2021.

Jeffrey Kiggins was found not guilty of a number of charges, including 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree strangulation, assault, and reckless endangerment.

He had been indicted in July of 2019, accused of breaking into a town of Watertown home and attacking a woman.

As part of the acquittal, the case has been sealed.

