Hildegard M. Pahler, 95, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Hildegard M. Pahler, age 95, residing at 79 Wright Road, Potsdam, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her home with her granddaughter, Julia at her side.

A Mass and Christian Burial for Hildegard will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, New York with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Following the funeral mass will be a burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, New York 13676. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. A full obituary will follow.

