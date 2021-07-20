Advertisement

Keeping kids fed during summer months

By Keir Chapman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County school wants to make sure kids, who rely on the cafeteria, don’t have to wonder where their next meal will come from this summer.

It takes a village to keep kids fed in the summer. Busy hands in Chaumont at Lyme Central Tuesday prepared frozen foods to give to families.

And if last week’s distribution is any indication, cook manager Tina Angus and her team have a lot of work ahead of them.

“We ended up with a 105 bags going out the door,” said Angus.

There’s more than just frozen foods going into the bags. Families get free breakfasts and lunches meant to last a week, plus a gallon milk.

St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Food Service Director Craig Orvis says the COVID-19 pandemic proved how much kids rely on schools for meals - a need that hasn’t changed.

“This just helps it out that the family doesn’t have to worry, at least for those children, that there’s going to be enough food in the house for them to eat for the next seven days,” said Orvis.

On distribution day, families pull into Lyme Central School District’s main parking lot and pick up their meals from the side door.

“It’s right near our cafeteria. So, we’re able to keep our frozen meals in the freezer. We’re able to keep our milk in the refrigerator right up until the time the parents and our guardians come along,” said Orvis.

Lyme Central holds food distributions every Wednesday. Those started last week and will run through August 18.

Lending a helping hand to the community is the highlight for Angus and her staff.

“It’s a rewarding job, knowing that we are feeding those children out there that really do need it,” said Angus.

The meals are for kids under 18. Orvis recommends families sign up by calling the school or visiting their website.

